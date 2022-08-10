Perennial flooding in Lagos Island soon to be permanently resolved ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday said with the ongoing construction of drainage at Ilubirin area of the state, the issue of perennial flooding in Lagos Island would soon be permanently resolved.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assuring remark during an inspection tour of some projects on the Island which included Cappa/Okepopo Adeniji-Adele Road construction, the New Massey Children Hospital, renovation of General Hospital, Odan and laying of three high capacity pumps at Ilubirin drainage site.

The governor, who was in company of other executives on the four- hour inspection around the facilities, expressed satisfactions that the contractors were working as scheduled with the level of works done so far.

“The main observation today is we are constructing a new 1km or 1.2km diversion from the front of Ilubirin housing estate that will take body of water onto the Lagos lagoon. Three high capacity pumps , I’m told will be arriving next month.

“What that means is that the issues of flooding around Lagos Island can be completely resolved. Once that has been done properly, we can now go back to the Lagos Island and address the collectors like Odogiwa collector and others,” the governor said.

At the General Hospital, Odan which is the oldest in the state, Sanwo-Olu said the renovations were being done in phases, adding that when completed, the hospital would attend to more patients.

This was just as he assured that other general hospitals in the state would henceforth be infused with doctors’ quarters as available at General Hospital, Odan.

“We started the journey, the on-the -spot assessment of the reconstruction of Cappa/Okepopo & Adeniji-Adele Road in Lagos Island. The contractor said the project is about 60-65 per cent.

“They are on track to see if they can complete the project before the end of the year. Interlocking stones have been laid, drainages have been largely completed. The whole area looks new.

“Thereafter, we went to the construction of the New Massey Children Hospital where we noticed the two buildings that are meant to be coming up. Nine-storey car park have started. The 10-storey main hospital for the children, pipes have been completed. They have assured us to keep up with the terms of the project.

“Thereafter, we crossed to Ilubirin pumping site. It is the Ministry of Drainage project. where we have current temporary walls, pumping is going on. It is to prevent water from Lagos Island.

“That is why you saw those pumping stations there. If they don’t do that barricading, water will naturally be flowing back from the lagoon. Since Lagos is below the sea level when the water rises from the lagoon, it can flow back from the city,” the governor said.

“Finally, we are here at the Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan which is the foremost general hospital in the state. It is secondary health facility, the hospital is as old as the State itself. And also after LASUTH, it has the largest number of patients coming on.

“We can see in the last three years we have been doing different phases of extensive renovations because the hospital in itself cannot be closed down. The first phase is the accident & emergency, surgical & emergency. The second phase is the pharmacy, catering and some other parts. The third phase is the eye clinic, admin, the ambulance bay, the patients waiting area, the children ward, surgical for males and females. The fourth phase there will be new demolition to be able to have additional patients, the doctors quarters,” he added.





“Just to also mention that the new hospitals we are building, we are trying to also infuse the doctors’ quarters, the one at Gbagada to give residence to doctors and other medical practitioners. We also have another one at Ojo,” he furthrr added.

