Percentage salary: We can no longer guarantee industrial harmony ― Health workers tells Kogi govt

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, (MHWUN) says they would no longer accept percentage payments paid to its members at the Local Government Areas by the Kogi State Government.

The union who disclosed this on Thursday at the end of its State Executive Council meeting held at the Union secretariat in Lokoja equally said the union leadership could no longer guarantee industrial harmony in the face of continued payment in percentages to its members.

The position of the union which was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary of MHWUN, Kogi State Chapter, Comrade Rose Momoh reiterated the need for continued synergy between the union and government, adding that the call for the government to improve on the welfare of workers became necessary in view of the continued hardship being faced by its members across the state.

While appealing to the Kogi State Government to revisit the issue of percentage payment, and treat their demands with utmost urgency, Comrade Momoh stressed that, despite the contributions of the health workers in the state, it appeared that such contributions were yet to be acknowledged.

The Health Workers further added that the workers had always endangered their lives as service to God and humanity, saying “their monthly take-home pay could no longer sustain their families.”

She explained that most deaths of its members were attributed to poverty, urging the government to critically look into their peculiar challenges.

The Medical and Health Workers Union said the National headquarters has been intimated on the development and enjoined all relevant stakeholders, including religious leaders and traditional rulers to call on the government to do the needful.

