The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, reserved ruling on the motion seeking live broadcast of the proceedings of the petition brought before it by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his party challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 Presidential election.

The five member panel of Justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani reserved ruling on the motion after the parties adopted their written addresses and submissions.

Atiku and his party had, through their counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN) prayed the court in their motion filed on May 7 for an order allowing the televising of the proceedings in their petition as well as an order directing the modalities for its implementation.

Uche, while adopting the motion, urged the court to grant the application because of the monumental national importance and significance of the petition.

Atiku and his party hinged their application on five grounds.

All the respondents, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu and the APC, filed a counter affidavit to the request by the petitioners.

The respondents urged the court to refuse the petitioners’ application for the live broadcast of proceedings.

Justice Tsammani, after taking arguments on the application, reserved ruling.

