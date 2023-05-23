The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja has ordered the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party ( LP), Mr Peter Obi and his party to present their joint petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election within three weeks.

The Court also ordered the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to defend his victory at the election along with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within five days.

Obi through his counsel, Professor Awa Kalu (SAN) had requested for seven weeks to establish their allegations against the disputed election that produced Tinubu.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, who issued the order on Tuesday while presenting the court’s report on the pre-hearing session and ordered that Obi must open his petition for hearing on May 30 and end same on June 23.

Immediately after the order of the Court was handed down, Obi who was in court to witness the proceedings took permission from the court and left on the ground that they were going to prepare for the full-blown hearing of the petition.

Details later…

