The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted exhibits from the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter Obi in additional six states in his quest to prove allegations of electoral malpractices in the conduct of the February 25 presidential election of which Bola Tinubu was declared a winner.

Obi and the Labour Party had on Thursday tendered exhibits in six States comprising Rivers, Benue, Cross River, Niger, Osun and Ekiti states.

However, at Friday’s proceedings, the presidential candidate and his party tendered exhibits in six other states including Adamawa, Bayelsa, Oyo, Edo, Lagos and Akwa Ibom.

The exhibits, comprising forms EC8A used in the February 25 presidential election and certified by the National Electoral Commission (INEC) as true copies of the original were admitted as exhibits.

A breakdown of the fresh exhibits showed that forms EC8A were admitted in 21 Local Government Areas of Adamawa, 8 in Local Government Areas of Bayelsa, 31 Local Government Areas of Oyo, 18 Local Government Areas of Edo, 20 Local Government Areas of Lagos and 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom.

Tinubu, who is the winner of the election, the APC as well as INEC that conducted the election objected to the admissibility of the documents and said they will give reasons for their objection at the final stage of address.

At the close of Friday’s proceedings, Peter Obi through his counsel, Mr Peter Afoba (SAN) informed the Court that they have exhausted the documents at their disposal for the day and prayed the Court to consider the admitted documents as read but the request was opposed by all respondents in the matter.

Meanwhile, further hearing in the petition has been shifted to Monday, June 5 by the Presiding Justice of the Court, Justice Haruna Tsammani.

