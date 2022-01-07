People’s welfare paramount to me, Atiba LG chairperson

As part of activities to mark the beginning of 2022, the Executive Chairman of Atiba Local Government Area of Oyo State, Kafilat Mojisola Olakojo, has honoured the first baby of the year in the council in kind and in cash.

According to her, the welfare of the people in the local government was paramount to her and will ensure that no stone is left unturned.

While congratulating the mother of the baby, Mrs Fasilat Lawal at Basorun Maternity Centre, Aafin, Olakojo advised mothers to ensure that their children are given the desired attention and care as they remain the future glory of any society.

She restated the essence of breastfeeding and regular medical check up, especially the basic immunisation for babies.

Olakojo announced the scholarship award for the baby up to university level.

Presenting the materials and cash to the baby, Hon Olakojo enjoined the mother to put the gifts into good use.

She also eulogised the gesture of Governor Seyi Makinde-led government in Oyo State, describing it as unprecedented.

According to her, the state government has touched every facet of the society from education to security, health and economic transformation through agriculture, including massive infrastructural development across the state.

She, therefore, enjoined the people of Atiba Local Government Area and the state in general to support the present administration in the state beyond 2023.

Responding, the mother of the first baby, Mrs Lawal thanked the chairperson, wishing her a successful tenure of office.

She also appreciated the service of the staff of the centre for their professionalism which according to her, made the delivery safe and celebration possible.

The baby was delivered at exactly 12 a.m. on January 1.

Olakojo, together with the council’s management team, also visited Oke-Olola Health Centre where similar gestures were extended to the babies delivered to the families of Mrs Ronke Mutairu and Mrs Kareem Oyindamola.

She used the opportunity to send new year messages to people of the local government area, wishing them the best in 2022.

Entourage of the the council boss included the Supervisor for Health, Supervisor for Education, Primary Health Care Coordinator, Deputy Director of Education and Social Services and other principal officers of Atiba Local Government.

