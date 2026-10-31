‘People were running in different directions to escape the attack’

The death toll from last week attack carried out by gunmen on Binnari village in Taraba State has risen to at least 62, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Ladan Ayuba, head of the NEMA in Taraba state, where the attack occurred, said on Tuesday that thousands of people had been displaced by the raid.

Bandits targeted the village last week Friday, setting fire to homes, shops, food supplies and motorcycles, according to Amnesty International’s Nigeria branch.

Police warned that the death toll could rise.

“We still have men on the ground, and the more we recover bodies, we will put them in account,” Victor Mshelizah, Taraba police spokesperson, told The Associated Press.

In a statement, Amnesty International Nigeria said the authorities’ efforts to protect civilians were inadequate.

“The Nigerian authorities continue to leave rural communities in some parts of the north at the mercy of gunmen that repeatedly commit atrocities with impunity,” it said.

“This attack must be investigated impartially, while survivors must be provided with adequate reparations. On the side of the authorities, issuing bland statements condemning these horrific attacks is not enough.”

Many armed groups in Nigeria control illegal mining sites. Profits from these operations have increased their power by allowing them to purchase more arms and recruit more members.

The situation has led to an increase in arms smuggling and violence across the country and the wider Sahel region, according to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

The attack happened just after midday Muslim prayers, and the rampage went on for up to four hours.

The police had initially recovered 10 bodies with gunshot wounds after officers responded to a distress call.

The attackers had fled by the time officers arrived – but they continued to patrol the area to restore calm, Taraba’s police told the BBC on Saturday.

“We were able to disperse the unknown gunmen though there was no casualty on their side and ours because the terrain is difficult and they’re used to the terrain,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Victor Mshelizah said.

Community leader Malam Abubakar Saifullahi told news agency AFP that the attackers had arrived on about 50 motorcycles, two men apiece.

“They looted shops and took cash, foodstuffs and other provisions,” he said. “They also took motorcycles abandoned by people fleeing the attack.”

Isiyaku Musa, who survived the attack, told AFP: “People were running in different directions to escape the attack. Nobody knew where it was safe to go.”

Parts of north-eastern Nigeria have been affected by years of violence involving jihadist groups and armed gangs, which raid communities, abduct residents and demand ransoms.

Similar armed groups operate in the north-west and central regions.

The latest attack comes as Nigeria prepares for elections next year, with insecurity expected to feature prominently in political debates.