Popular Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has revealed she is seen as a husband snatcher.

The thespian actress, in an interview with TVC, revealed that there are a lot of misconceptions about her. She stated that people think of her as a husband snatcher.

According to Foluke Daramola, she left her first marriage because of abuse, and her present spouse had a previous union that didn’t work out either.

She added that she would love people to erase the notion that she snatched her husband from someone.

She said: People see me as someone that can snatch a man…..I have been in a marriage that was an abusive one. The relationship that I am in now, my partner has his own marriage that didn’t work out for whatever reason…..a man is not a commodity that can be snatched…

“The notion I want people to remove from their head is that I snatched my husband. We are two people that have been mutually compatible and are in love with one another and have found our company awesome for the past 13years.”