People say I do money laundering —Mercy Eke

Reality Star, Mercy Eke sits with Chude Jideonwo, host of the viral TV show, #WithChude to discuss accusations the media peddle against her and life after Big Brother Naija.

On her choice to respond to the blogger who claimed she slept with IVD, she shared, “This blogger has been on my case since forever. This person has tarnished my image more than anything, and I have never responded. This started when I was in the house. When this whole thing started, I saw that one of my fans released something where this blogger asked for N200,000, and they did not give the person. And the blogger vowed that he or she will deal with me. But now, I am not in the house, you can’t deal with me based on whoever was handling my page. I didn’t even know about it because they cleaned it up. When they handed over my phone to me, I didn’t see a lot of things, so I couldn’t pay for what I did not know. And since then, I have not rested. There is no story that this blogger has not involved me, till that one, I won’t respond. But this one, someone just died, there is a case of domestic violence, and I know this woman, we are friends. Then something that I know nothing about, you just brought my name out of nowhere and say that I am sleeping with this person”.

“That is the first and last time I am going to respond to something but I needed to respond to that one, she added.

Mercy also shared her thoughts about Phyna being the second woman to win the reality TV show. “Honestly speaking, I have been waiting on someone to take on that role, let that pressure move, I want to rest. I want another person to come and take it, let the blogs focus on this person. Because I know when someone comes, at least I will rest.

She also reacted to the stigma successful women have to deal with, “It is very offensive. I feel that it is taking away all the efforts, the sleepless night, all the hardwork women do to get where we are. They will just take away all efforts and tag it as someone is behind you. I am not saying it is bad to have someone behind, if you have a rich boyfriend, some people’s love language might be taking care of you, buying you nice things, and giving you money. However, you will still work hard. They said I do money laundering; they have dealt with me in this industry. I came into this industry without no advice, just myself and my team and I started building brand.

On her motivation to be in the Big Brother house, she shared, “I auditioned four times. I just heard that voice in me that says, ‘this is where you will make it’. So, each year when they say, ‘‘try again next year’. I still have that thing in my head that, ‘Okay, I will try’. Back then it was just to be famous”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy





LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally