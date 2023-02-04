People of Gombe State have been assured that a PDP-led administration at both the state and federal levels will restore the hope and aspirations of the people through the cardinal points of security, unity and most importantly, the prosperity of the people.

The assurance was given in a statement issued by Deputy Director General of the Atiku/Barde Campaign Council, Gombe State, Junaidu Usman made available to Journalists in Gombe on Saturday.

According to the statement, “Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has assured residents in the state that a PDP-led government championed by Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar would restore the hope and aspirations of the people through the cardinal points of security, unity in the state and the country and most importantly the prosperity of the people”.

The Statement further contained that: “Members say they have identified the problems of the people through its interactions with the people at its ward-to-ward meeting in the state and assured it would tackle their needs”.

It further contained that, “The party acknowledged the huge support it is gathering from all parts of the state indicating Atiku Abubakar and other aspirants in the party would get the votes in the next general elections”.

“A throng of people filled the grounds of the Emir of Gombe Palace as the Peoples Democratic Party reached the climax of its ward-to-ward consultations for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and all other candidates vying for elective positions in the state,” It further contained.

According to the statement, “Members outline the current conditions of the people as a result of the ward-to-ward consultation. They believe PDP would restore the hopes and aspirations of the people in Gombe state and the country at large”.

“As the PDP winds up its ward-to-ward meeting with the people It expects this would yield dividends for the party with positive results after the elections”, the statement concluded.

The Pantami Stadium was filled to the brim with jubilant supporters and well-wishers who thronged to applaud the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial candidate, Muhammed Jibrin as he ended the campaign tour ahead of the 2023 General elections.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE