People living with HIV, AIDS, others in Nigeria condemn UN’s proposed UNAIDS phaseout

The Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) and the Coalition of Community Networks and Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria has expressed profound alarm and deep concern over the UN80 Initiative’s recommendation to sunset the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) by the end of 2026.

The Coalition in a statement said this proposal, part of a broader restructuring of the United Nations system, is viewed as ill-timed and a significant setback to the global HIV response.

The statement read, “We view the attempt to dismantle the UN agency dedicated to the global HIV/AIDS response as a profound departure from the UN’s commitment to millions of lives worldwide.”

“UNAIDS has been instrumental in advancing a transition path that prioritizes inclusive, multisectoral, and sustainable national HIV responses, led by governments and communities, and funded largely by domestic resources.”

The Coalition emphasized that while global efforts have significantly reduced HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths, progress remains uneven. Dismantling UNAIDS would risk reversing hard-won gains, undermining donor confidence, and sending a chilling message to communities still grappling with the epidemic.

UNAIDS is the only UN agency that places communities and civil society at the heart of its mandate and governance. To contemplate dismantling is to betray the very people it was created to serve, especially women and young people living with HIV and key populations who rely on its leadership, advocacy, and convening power.

The proposal raises urgent questions: Who will assume the leadership role in coordinating the global HIV response? Has the UN abandoned its commitment to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030? Won’t the proposal undermine the 2030 target, leaving communities questioning the UN’s commitment?

The Coalition calls on the UN Secretary-General and Member States to reject the proposal to sunset UNAIDS, strengthen UNAIDS’ mandate and core functions, and protect the integrity of the UN80 reform process without undermining the HIV response.

“We urge the Secretary-General to intervene decisively to halt the confusion and uncertainty this proposal has caused among stakeholders, especially communities, civil society, and donors.”

This statement is signed by the Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), Nigeria Key Population Health and Rights Network (NKPHRN), International Community of Women Living with HIV (ICW-WA), Association of Women living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN), Association of Positive Youth Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (APYIN), and Civil Society Network for HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (CiSHAN).

These organizations represent a unified voice of community-led and civil society groups, advocates, and health rights defenders committed to advancing the HIV response, protecting vulnerable populations, and holding institutions accountable.