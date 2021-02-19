People living with HIV/AIDS can now access quality treatments in Kebbi, says NGO

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has trained 25 people living with HIV/AIDS and other vulnerable groups on how to access quality health and HIV/AIDS services across the state.

Programme Officer of the Organization, Umar Jemeta, stated that the training was organized by the National Agency for the control of HIV/AIDS (NACA) as part of efforts put in place to end the virus by the year 2030.

The importance of the training according to Jemeta was to empower these group of people and squint them with methods of accessing quality treatments towards ending the virus by the year 2030 mandate.

“The strategy is that 90 per cent of people living with the virus to know their statuses and treatment, 95 per cent of people with treatment will know how to suppress the virus load.

Hajia Sadiya Birnin-Kebbi who is a member of the national network for people living with HIV/AIDS who spoke on behalf of other participants said the training has exposed them to know their right and other channels to follow in other to protect themselves and their children against gender violence and stigmatisations among others.

“Some of us are victims not because we committed a sinful act, but because we are victims of rape and the other gender-based violence.” She added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..