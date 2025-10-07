People don’t go to hell because of sin — Endtime Pastor

A Nigerian-Canada based cleric and endtime preacher, Pastor Olumide Akinrinlola, has sparked intense debate among Christian faithful after declaring that people do not go to hell because of their sins but because they reject the gospel and refuse to accept Jesus Christ as Lord and personal saviour.

In a sermon that has since gone viral online, the preacher challenged the long-held belief that sin is the principal reason people face eternal damnation. According to him, the true cause of condemnation is the rejection of God’s offer of salvation through Jesus Christ.

“People are not going to hell because they are fornicators, adulterers, liars, or killers. The reason they are going to hell is because they refused to accept the gospel — the salvation of their soul. Jesus Christ is the salvation of our soul. People are going to hell because they refused to accept Him as their Lord and Saviour,” the cleric said.

Quoting from the Bible, specifically 2 Corinthians 5:17, he explained that accepting Christ leads to total transformation and the abandonment of sinful lifestyles.

“When a man is born again, old things are passed away and all things become new. When a fornicator accepts Jesus, he will stop fornicating. When an adulterer accepts Jesus, he will stop adultery. When an evil man accepts Jesus, he will stop the evil,” he stated.

He further noted that repentance and faith in Christ produce genuine change, emphasising that the gospel is not about condemnation but transformation.

“Somebody consuming excessive alcohol, when you accept Jesus, you will live a new life. When a witch or someone involved in sorcery accepts Jesus, they will stop those practices and ask God for deliverance,” he said.

The preacher, who said he was inspired by divine instruction to share the message, maintained that no sin is too great for God to forgive if a sinner genuinely repents.

“There’s no sin you’ve committed that God will not forgive you if you decide to repent. The reason people are going to hell is because they refuse to repent and forsake their sins,” he added.

For many who listened to the sermon, the takeaway was clear: hell, according to the preacher, is not a destination reserved for sinners by nature, but for those who reject the gift of salvation offered freely through Jesus Christ.

“The reason people are in hell today is because they refused the gift of salvation. That is what God asked me to tell you.”