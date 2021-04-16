People are suffering, Matawalle pleads with traders to reduce prices of goods

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has on Friday paid a surprise visit to Gusau Central Market to assess the prices of foodstuff and other essential commodities where he pleaded with the traders to consider a reduction in price hike.

In a statement issued by the Director-General Media, Yusuf Idris said the governor had during the visit interacted with the traders in the market where he asked for the prices of various food items and other essential commodities.

He advised grains sellers in the market to consider reducing the prices of the food items considering the level of the hardship being experienced by the people.

Matawalle said as Muslims, there is a need to assist one another in order to make people carry out the obligatory fast with ease and that this can especially be achieved if the consumables are affordable and that by doing this, the traders can earn Allah’s abundant rewards.

During the price assessment visit, Matawalle also purchased ten bags of local rice for his personal consumption and urged people to patronize local products for the purpose of boosting the state’s economy and that of the nation at large.

He assured that his administration will continue to support traders with all that is required to improve their businesses.

The Governor also appreciated the traders in the market for quoting affordable prices on their commodities.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner of Commerce, Hon. Sufiyanu Bashir Yuguda, Commissioner Environment and Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Nura Isah, Market leaders and many senior government officials.

