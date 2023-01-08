Pentecostal Fellowship urges Christians to live sacrificial life for God

Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has called on Christians and Church leaders to live a sacrificial life for God in order to ensure the kingdom of God to rule in every aspect of life.

Speaking at the national convention of the group at the All Saints Chapel, CAC general secretariat, Ibadan, the national president, Pastor B.A. Awojide, said that apostolic fire will bring back Christianity with conviction when people live a sacrificial life for God.

“Then, sign and wonder will be normal order of life, the kingdom of God will rule in every life, family and the church of God, societies and our nation,” he said.

Pastor Awojide, who lamented that marks of apostolic fire is questionable in today’s Christianity, said that “looking at Christianity today, the mark of the apostolic fire is questionable. It is all profession without godly actions, tongues without the manifestations of the fruit of the Holy Spirit.

“Through the centuries succeeding the apostolic fathers, false teachers and prophets with strange doctrine have changed the narrative; division has entered and divided the body of the Christ into powerless fragments. The church that was once watching for the Lord’s coming is now slumbering, casting faith with a reckless abandon.

“You will all agree with me today that Christianity is becoming a shameful spectacle as a result of constant bickering amongst ourselves, subtle politics, bitter rivalry, clamoring for positions, worldliness and materialism among others.

“It is against this backdrop therefore, that the convention of this year is convoked with a view to restoring back the fire that the Apostolic Churches are characterised. This is the great and demanding job in our hand and all hands must be on deck to achieve this goal, to restore back the fire.”

“We must all begin to cry as church leaders, church officer to God in order to be baptized with the fire that will ultimately usher in the revival and the blessing we need. It must be only agenda that matters most in all our meetings and the main item in all our prayers. Constant study of the word of God must take a paramount place in our gatherings with revelation from holy spirit.”

Also, the CAC regional superintendent, Pastor S. O. Aluko, in a lecture, entitled, ‘Christianity, time like this in our nation,’ said that changes would not ordinarily happen to correct some anomalies in present day life, adding that people need the eyes, ears and the heart of God.

“God depends on the church. God Has given His person, His spirit and His words to strengthen His church, but we must honestly and humbly call upon Him for assistance after which He would equip us with His power,” he said.





