Pentecost: Archbishop Kaigama urges Nigerians to reject divisive politics, embrace unity

As Christians around the world celebrated Pentecost Sunday, the Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged Nigerians to reject divisive tendencies rooted in religion, ethnicity, and politics, calling instead for unity and national renewal.

Delivering a homily during the confirmation of 315 parishioners at St. Martin’s Parish, Lugbe, Archbishop Kaigama likened the outpouring of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost to the urgent need for transformation and healing in Nigeria.

“Let us not allow our religion, tribes, or political party to divide us and hinder us from building and achieving progress in our country and Church,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, “The Holy Spirit Teaches Us Everything” (John 14:26), the Archbishop said Pentecost should not be seen merely as a historical event, but as a continuing call to active discipleship, unity, and communal responsibility.

He reminded the congregation of the transformation experienced by the disciples following the descent of the Holy Spirit. “Before Pentecost, they were a collection of confused disciples. After Pentecost, they were totally changed. Those for confirmation today will be sealed with the same Holy Spirit poured out upon the Apostles. You are required to do the same,” he said.

Kaigama emphasised the relevance of the Holy Spirit in all spheres of life, including politics, education, the economy, and family affairs. He warned that like the dry bones in Prophet Ezekiel’s vision, Nigeria risks spiritual decay without divine intervention and renewal.

“We may be tempted to give up hope that we are alive, but when we allow ourselves to become the temples of the Holy Spirit, we become invigorated,” he noted.

The Archbishop decried a growing lack of spiritual fervour among Christians, citing Bishop Fulton Sheen’s metaphor of believers as “God’s frozen people.”

“We are frozen in our prayer life, frozen in how we relate with one another, and frozen in the way we celebrate our faith,” he lamented, urging the faithful to reignite “the fire of God’s love.”

He also praised the diversity within both the Church and the nation, stressing that the Holy Spirit unites people without erasing their cultural and individual distinctions.

“The Spirit unites us as one body, despite our differences. Different gifts, different vocations, and different cultures all come together in harmony, not competition,” Kaigama stated.

He called on all Nigerians—especially the newly confirmed—to embrace their faith boldly and contribute actively to building a just and united country.

