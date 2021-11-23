Pensioners stage protest in Osun over unpaid gratuities, pensions

Angry contributory pensioners on Tuesday trooped to the major streets of Osogbo, Osun State capital to protest non-payment of their gratuities, pensions and other entitlements.

The protesters who registered their grievances through a peaceful protest to the state government secretariat, were armed with placards with different inscriptions that read, while are will being maltreated by the government,?”, Our children are lacking in needs”, Many of us have died due to lack of money to take care of ourselves among many others.

The protest which lasted about two hours, saw the pensioners also singing anti-government songs to press home their demands.

They wondered why the government left their plights unattended since the year 2016 to date and also condemned the administration for refusing to offset their half salaries arrears between January 2016- 2018.

Speaking with our reporter, one of them who identified himself as Adeyemi Adeoye frowned at what he called, “I don’t care attitude on the part of the pensioners.”

He described government posture on their plights as inhuman and callous and appealed to them to act speedily on their demands in the name of God.

Meanwhile, in another development, the occupation of new Akinrun stool in Ikirun, the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State is now causing ripples among the three ruling houses in the town.

One of the ruling houses Known as “Gboleru” on Monday staged a peaceful protest to the state government secretariat, Osogbo, the state capital to protest being schemed out from the selection process for the occupation of the stool by some alleged government officials.

In his argument, Head of the ruling house, Prince Jimoh Olayiwola, while addressing journalists appealed to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to intervene in the matter to right all wrongs on the matter.

According to him, “We want the Governor to come to our aid. We know him to be peace-loving and should help us with the development in Ikirun over Akirun stool. It is Gboleru turn.”

“Everyone is bewildered with what is going on in Ikirun that is why we are protesting. There are three ruling houses in Ikirun, Obaara, Adedeji and Gboleru. Obaara and Adedeji have taken their turns, it is the turn of Gboleru and they dumped us, claiming we are fighting and wanted to pick from Obaara. The different compounds of Gboleru are all here.m

“Normally when there is a space as the stool of Akinrun, there are bound to be contested and we have resolved that within us. we came to see the governor register our grievances, but we were told he travelled to Abuja, hence, we decided to come to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to show our grievances”, he said.

