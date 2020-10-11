Pensioners seek FG’s intervention over non-payment of pension, arrears

Hundreds of Pensioners of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) have appealed to the Federal Government to come to their aid over non payment of their pension and its arrears for a long time for now by the management of the bank despite a susbsting court judgment in their favour.

The plea was contained in a reminder letter by the pensioners under the umbrella of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), FMBN Chapter signed by its National President, Chief Ladipo Ani dated October 8, 2020 and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha which was made available to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend.

The pensioners pleaded with the SGF that the matter should be of concern and should be given urgent attention considering the vulnerability of their members in the society.

According the pensioners, “it is instructive that more than 20 of our members have died within the past six months due to lack of adequate medical care despite the fact that we have been on this struggle for more than 10 years

“The sentiment expressed here is truly a reflection of the mood and parlous situation our members found themselves after offering the nation meritorious dervice.”

The pensioners referred to a letter dated May 4, 2020, which was a response to the SGF’s request for the clarification on the disputed amount being owed by the bank on the information during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing.

According to the pensioners, “we are not unaware that the matter has reached our supervisory ministry, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

“Our humble request is that our matter should be of concern and should be given urgent attention considering the vulnerability of our members.”

