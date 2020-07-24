Pensioners applaud Buhari over release of N7.45bn pension payment

Pensioners, under the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent release of N7.45 billion for the part payment of the outstanding accrued pensions under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The N7.45 billion is meant for the payment of outstanding pensions of workers who retired from the civil service till May 2019.

In a statement signed by the NUP National President, Dr Abel Afolayan, the union called on the Federal Government to release the remaining funds needed to clear the backlog of the accrued pensions from June 2019 to date.

The NUP also commended the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, for ensuring the release of the fund.

The statement read: “As the only constitutionally recognized voice and the Umbrella Body for all civil and para-military pensioners in Nigeria, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) wishes to heartily join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to express its profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari in particular, the Federal Government in general for the part payment of the outstanding accrued rights to our members (pensioners) under the CPS, up to May 2019. We also thank the Hon. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, for ensuring the release of the fund.

“This responsive and responsible gesture by the Federal government will go a long way in assuaging the pains and frustrations of our vulnerable members who are seemingly more hard-hit by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“While appreciating and commending the Federal Government for this laudable humanitarian gesture, we wish to passionately appeal to the Federal Government for the release of further funds towards clearing the backlog of the accrued rights from June 2019 to date.

“May we also use this medium and opportunity to appeal to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to intensify effort in the payment of the 50% outstanding balance due to the Nigeria Airways pensioners which had been approved by the Federal Government since November 2019.

“As we express our appreciation and gratitude to the Federal Government, we would like to as well place on record that the NUP and its teeming members under the leadership of Dr A. O. Afolayan is proud to be associated with President Muhammadu Buhari’s humane administration and leadership style which had brought succour to many dejected and hopeless pensioners; and many other homes.

“Our prayer is that God will continue to bless, guide and grant you uncommon wisdom as you generously and graciously wipe the tears of the vulnerable pensioners/retirees and other downtrodden Nigerians.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE