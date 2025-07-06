Peñico: Archaeologists uncover 3,500 years old city in Peru

A team of archaeologists has announced the discovery of an ancient city in northern Peru’s Barranca province.

The city, called Peñico, is estimated to be around 3,500 years old. Experts believe it served as a major trading hub, connecting early communities on the Pacific coast with those in the Andes mountains and Amazon basin.

Peñico is located about 200 kilometers north of Lima and sits approximately 600 meters (1,970 feet) above sea level.

Researchers say the city was likely founded between 1,800 and 1,500 BC — around the same time ancient civilizations in Asia and the Middle East were beginning to thrive.

The discovery provides valuable clues about the fate of Caral, the oldest known civilization in the Americas.

Drone footage of the site shows a circular structure on a hillside terrace, surrounded by remains of stone and mud buildings.

Over eight years of research, archaeologists uncovered 18 structures, including ceremonial temples and residential areas.

Inside the buildings, they found ceremonial items, clay figures of humans and animals, and necklaces made from beads and seashells.

Peñico lies close to the Supe Valley, where Caral was established around 3,000 BC.

Caral is known for its 32 large monuments, including pyramids, complex irrigation systems, and urban settlements.

It’s believed Caral developed in complete isolation from other early civilizations such as those in Egypt, China, Sumeria, and India.

Dr. Ruth Shady, who led the Peñico research and previously excavated Caral in the 1990s, emphasized the importance of this new discovery.

“The Peñico community was situated in a strategic location for trade, for exchange with societies from the coast, the highlands and the jungle,” she said.

At a press conference on Thursday, archaeologist Marco Machacuay, a researcher with the Ministry of Culture, called Peñico “a continuation of the Caral society.”

He noted its significance in helping to understand what happened after Caral declined due to climate change.

Peru is renowned for its archaeological treasures.

In addition to Caral and Peñico, the country is home to Machu Picchu in the Andes and the mysterious Nazca Lines along the central coast.

