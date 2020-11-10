PENGASSAN strike: Over 2.9billion litres of petrol available for yuletide ― NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday allayed fears of fuel scarcity declaring that over 2.9billion litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) is available for sale during the yuletide.

It was reacting to reports of possible fuel scarcity following an ongoing disagreement between the Federal Government and members of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The NNPC’s Group Managing Director (GMD), Mallam Mele Kyari gave the assurance in a statement issued by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, in Abuja.

According to him, the industrial action embarked upon by PENGASSAN would not lead to scarcity of petroleum products as all fuel stations and petrol depots in the country have enough stock of products to service consumers.

While expressing hope that the industrial dispute would be settled amicably, Kyari assured that the corporation has a stock of over 2.9 billion litres of petrol to guarantee the seamless movement of people, goods and services across the country during the yuletide season and beyond.

He expressed the corporation’s determination to make the 2020 end-of-year festivities a zero fuel queue period just like the preceding year.

Kyari noted that critical stockholders in the petroleum products supply and distribution chain such as tanker drivers, depot owners and road transport owners have been mobilized to ensure hitch-free season.

PENGASSAN and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG) had ordered their members to commence an indefinite nationwide strike with effect from Monday.

This followed the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum they had earlier served the federal government to either accede to their demands or risk their members downing tools.

The industrial action was pursuant to the oil workers’ lingering disagreement with the federal government over the directive on the registration of some of its members on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

