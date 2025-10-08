Latest News

PENGASSAN: NANS protests in Lagos to support Dangote Refinery

Subair Mohammed
NANS protest in Lagos

Hundreds of students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the anti-masses stance of the PENGASAN, which, according to them, is adversely affecting the masses.

NANS protests in Lagos declared their support for the Dangote Refinery while cautioning against sabotage of the country’s economy by PENGASSAN.

During the peaceful protest held at the Oworo Berger in Lagos, the students were seen carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Dangote Refinery-Pride of Africa”, “Stop the sabotage”, “Save Dangote Refinery”, “Stop the politics of petroleum”, when you attack Dangote, you attack development, support indigenous industries and not monopoly and calling the government to action on the well-being of the masses.

Details later….

