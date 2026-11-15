Peller, Jarvis reveal gender of unborn child

Popular Nigerian content creators Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, and his wife, Elizabeth Amaduo, also known as Jarvis, have revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple announced the sex of their unborn child on Sunday through a gender reveal video shared on their respective Instagram page.

The video captured the moment Peller and the visibly pregnant Jarvis unveiled the news at an outdoor celebration attended by family members and guests.

Dressed in matching white outfits, the couple stood together on a specially decorated platform featuring large BABY letter displays, balloons and a white-themed backdrop.

They triggered the reveal, releasing blue smoke and confetti into the air as guests cheered in celebration, confirming that they would be welcoming a son.

Following the announcement, Peller and Jarvis expressed gratitude to God for the pregnancy, accompanying the video with an emotional message addressed to their unborn child.

They wrote, “For so long, we prayed, hoped and dreamed of this beautiful moment. Today, our hearts are filled with a kind of happiness words can never fully explain. God has blessed us with a precious gift, and we can’t wait to hold you in our arms, kiss your little face and show you how much you are loved.

“My child, you may not know it yet, but you are already the reason behind so many smiles, tears of joy and endless prayers. Daddy and Mummy can’t wait to begin this beautiful journey with you.

“Our little blessing, our answered prayer, our greatest joy. We love you already.

“Thank You, Lord, for this precious gift.”

The gender reveal comes weeks after the couple announced their pregnancy publicly in early October 2026.

Peller and Jarvis held their civil wedding ceremony in Lagos on 29 July 2026 before celebrating their white wedding in early August 2026.