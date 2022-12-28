Peller associates with widows, doles out 15m to constituents

About 3000 people on Tuesday benefitted from Honourable Shina Peller’s N15 million grants to members of his constituency.

Peller, a member of the 9th National Assembly, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, said the gesture was borne out of his passion to make his people happy, especially during this festive period.

The beneficiaries of the grants are widows, the aged, under privileged, among others.

The lawmaker said he wants to make his people happy and also feel more connected to them.

Peller promised to continue to do everything within his capacity to make life more enjoyable for his people; just as he tasked them to come out enmass in the forthcoming election and vote for all Accord candidates.

He said: “It will be recalled that three days ago, we held our mega empowerment where thousands of my constituents were empowered with cars, motorcycles, tricycles, grinding machines, sewing machines, hair dryers, knapsack sprayers, generators, deep freezers, electric cookers, standing fans and many more.

“Today (Tuesday) again, we are here for another noteworthy programme where thousands of my constituents, mostly widows, and the aged are presented with cash ranging between N10,000 to N50,000 each to ease their financial burden, especially at this festive period.

“I strongly believe that the token given to the beneficiaries, as little as it may seem, will go a long way in putting smiles on their faces and rekindle their hope and confidence for a better tomorrow.

“What we are giving out today may also help to protect the beneficiaries from economic shocks caused by unemployment, illnesses, natural disasters or depression.

“What we are doing now is very important to alleviate poverty and it’s important for us to support them because of issues.”





One of the beneficiaries, Rauf Aderemi lauded Honourable Peller for the gesture.

Aderemi said: “This is another scorecard to Honourable Peller, who has been representing his people very well and with this cash empowerment, we are very grateful to him.”

Another beneficiary, Alhaja Musiliat Elepo, also thanked the lawmaker for his kind gesture.

She said Peller’s name and acts would definitely work for him in the forthcoming election.