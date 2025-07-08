Pelican’s Ecostay penetrates foreign market to boost FDI

Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments, the real estate project of Pelican Valley Nigeria LTD, has penetrated the foreign property market as the firm courted diaspora investors to increase foreign direct investments at home.

This is just as the firm presented its United Kingdom-based subscribers with keys and documents to their eco-friendly homes. The presentation happened at the Avenue Impact 10th anniversary celebration held in London on Saturday, July 5, where UK-based Mrs Dolapo Olowe received the documents and keys to her Pelican’s Ecostay Apartment.

Pelican Valley Nigeria Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ambassador (Dr) Babatunde Adeyemo, described the as part of Pelican Valley’s broader strategy to tap into the diaspora wealth as well as increasing the Nigerian national foreign exchange remittance.

The event had in attendance the Chairperson of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who was represented by Hon. Abdulrahman Abba Terab, Director of Technology and Innovations at NIDCOM; UK-based public servant, Mrs Najiyat Okeniyi; wife of Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Rev. Busola Ogunlowo; President of Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation (NiDO) UK South Chapter, Pastor Zacchaeus, and the CEO, Avenue Impact, UK, Mr. Funsho Akinwunmi, among other dignitaries.

Recall that in 2024, he Dr. Adeyemo featured at Avenue Impact’s Business Networking and Winter Ball where he showcased Pelican Valley’s exquisite range of products.

Adeyemo’s efforts with the diasporan tour have so far yielded investment from over 800 Nigerians in the diaspora with Avenue Impact members alone acquiring 48 plots of land and two houses within one and half years.

Mrs Olowe, who was also made a brand ambassador of Pelican Valley, revealed that she met Adeyemo through AVI programme, stressing that the realtor’s integrity motivated her to invest in the Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments.

She advised Nigerians living and working in the UK to take the bold step and invest in Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited projects, assuring that they will thank her later.

She said, “I have a perfect blend of Avenue Impact and Pelican Valley because I met Dr Babatunde Adeyemo through Mr Funsho when I joined Avenue Impact.

“I just want to encourage everyone of us to give it a shot. I have never met Babatunde Adeyemo before, this is my first time meeting him. I wasn’t even there during the presentation of his real estate business (last year) but instantly I was able to see his integrity. Myparents went for a site inspection on my behalf and I saw that he is a man of his words.”

Speaking earlier, CEO of AVI, Mr Akinwunmi, said the firm has in the last 10 years delivered solutions that touched professional development, process optimisation, digital transformation and impacting businesses across sectors.

He said AVI’s greatest achievement is the stories of real people, including a single mother who became a six-figure project manager, a young graduate who launched a thriving career in agile delivery and countless professionals who found confidence, community and purpose in life.

He lauded the Pelican Valley CEO for his commitment to AVI vision and partnership that has elevated the trust that have been built over the last decade, especially in the areas of real estate.

According to him, AVI’s members’ investments in Pelican Valley projects are already witnessing substantial returns with some nearly doubling their assets in less than two years.

Akinwunmi said, “Dr. Babatunde Adeyemo, you promised to deliver value to our community, and you did so with integrity and excellence. Many of our members have invested in your projects and are already seeing substantial returns, some nearly doubling their assets in less than two years.

“We appreciate your commitment to our vision and your partnership that has elevated the trust we have built over the last decade.”