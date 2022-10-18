Pelican Valley to sign MoU with foreign company, power estate with sewage gas system

Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited has concluded plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with foreign companies as part of efforts to power its Ecostay Apartments in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital with a sewage gas system.

The management of the real estate firm said the power from the sewage system will complement and provide alternative power supply to the already existing public 33KVA trunkline located in the Kobape axis of the state.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, who disclosed this on Sunday, said the green energy will be sourced through building of Central Sewage System (CSS) within the estate to allow bacteria digest and produce sewage methane – a natural gas – which will be piped into another engine facility to produce heat, gas and electricity.

He said the agreement will be signed by all partners before the end of the year, adding that over N5 million will be committed to the planting of trees and greens in the Pelican’s Ecostay apartments which was launched in September.

“We have concluded all arrangements to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by December this year with one of our foreign consultants and partners to create a Central Sewage System (CSS) in the Pelican Ecostay apartment that will serve as bio-digester and the gas will be converted to green energy. We are about to sign that MoU all in our determination to have an eco-friendly environment.

“Although we have a 33KVA step down with a 500KVA transformer already in place and fully energised, we want to have alternative sources of power as well so that we will not have to rely solely on public power supply. And that alternative must be green as well, we don’t want generators in the site to avert the kind of chaotic noise and air pollution one sees in some closed residential settings resulting from carbon monoxide emission whenever there is a public power outage,” he said.

