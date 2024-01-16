Ahead of the launch of its first Ecosystem Apartments, the management of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, on Monday, took delivery of the first batch of multimillion naira industrial solar street lights.

The solar lights and many other facilities, the management said, would ignite a smart city in Masa-Kobape corridor of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital where Pelican Brief Estate and Pelican Ecostay Apartments are sited.

The street lights were delivered to Abeokuta by the supplier and CEO, Laxon Solar, Mr Declan Ezikeoha, who commended the Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited for its ingenuity and selflessness towards changing the narrative in the nation’s real estate sector.

Ezikeoha assured that the solar lights are viable and reliable as they have been in the market for about three decades.

While lauding the contractor for the timely delivery of the facilities, the CEO Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, disclosed that N20 million had been invested on the industrial solar-powered street lighting for the link roads that connect the housing projects on the corridors of all Pelican Valley estates in Ogun State.

Adeyemo noted that he decided to undertake the solar light project in strategic collaboration with the Ogun State Police Command for a possible siting of a police station in Kobape.

He said that the installation will soon commence in preparation for the launch of the first set of apartments in the Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments, scheduled for September 11, 2024.

“The Pelican’s range of products on this Siun-Kobape-Interchange corridor were conceived to be an eco-friendly environment with a serene ambience where men and nature would align to promote ‘good health and longevity,’ and is away from the congestion of the Abeokuta metropolis.

“The essence is to make Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments a zero-carbon emission environment that is fit for human habitation, a tourist attraction with a specially built lounge, recreation areas, specially built club and a gym for the comfort of the calibre of clients that have keyed into the concept.

“Interestingly, Pelican Brief Estate and Pelican Ecostay Apartments have a full government approved layout. It has its own Master Plan which provides for green areas and at the same time, an eco-friendly place called Pelican Ecostay Apartments. It is conceived to offer comfort and healthy living.

“Already, about N10 million have been earmarked for the purchase of plants and tree seedlings in phases. The concept is that a seedling will be put in each plot and compound so that, in the next two or three years, one can always have a serene ambience and zero carbon emission. In the estate, there will be no power generator in any apartment, it is going to be 100% eco-friendly,” he said.

