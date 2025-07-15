Pelican Valley CEO, wife felicitate elderstatesman, Osoba, at 86

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, Ambassador (Dr) Babatunde Adeyemo and his wife, Mrs Titilayo Adeyemo, has saluted Aremo Olusegun Osoba on his 86th birthday celebration.

Adeyemo, a real estate entrepreneur and veteran broadcast journalist hailed Osoba at 86, describing him as a journalism role model, politician and revered elderstatesman who has continued to use his immeasurable wealth of experience to provide “an iconic, commendable,enduring leadership and mentorship roles in journalism, politics, tradition and other endeavours across generations and the globe.”

The Pelican Valley CEO said Osoba exemplified unwavering dedication, integrity, and a profound commitment to public service.

He noted that he is benefiting immensely from the octogenarian’s exemplary leadership and enduring rural development strides, adding that the pivotal role Osoba’s administration played in rural electrification of Kobape has helped the Pelican Brief Estate and Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments, hence why the longest road in the estate is named in his honour.

Adeyemo stated, “By the grace of God, the longest avenue in the estate is named after the veteran ace reporter and elder statesman for his evergreen contribution to the rural electrification project in Kobape during his reign as the governor of Ogun State. This is one of the reasons why we are again felicitating former Governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba on his 86th birthday because our estate is a beneficiary of his rural electrification project, done several decades ago.

“Your handiwork is with us here, without you dragging the 35KVA electricity line from the main road to where we are, we would not have been privileged to have this estate here. Baba Aremo Osoba created an opportunity about 25 years ago and one Dr. Babatunde Adeyemo is taking full advantage of that opportunity today, that is governance at its peak.

“So, on this occasion of your birthday, it is an opportunity for us at Pelican Valley to thank God for your life. As someone who has benefited from your exemplary positive impacts and rural development initiative, we wish you continuous years of good health, vitality and prosperity. Thank you for your enduring rural development initiative while you presided over the affairs of the state as the Executive Governor of Ogun State. Many happy returns of the day, more long life and good health sir.”