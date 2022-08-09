Pelican Greenish Acres Farm Estate will boost growth, development of Ogun State —Management

THE management of Pelican Valley Nigeria Ltd has stated that its Greenish Acres Farm Estate will boost the growth and development of Ogun State.

The team stated this when it visited farm estates in Ikorodu which are operated by the Lagos State Government and to understudy the same in anticipation of the launch of the Greenish Acres Farm Estate in Ogun State.

Pelican Valley Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Babatunde Adeyemo noted the visit availed the team the opportunity to have an on-the-spot assessment of the Lagos farms ahead of the launch of Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate and Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments in Masa-Kobape axis of Ogun State by September 11, 2022.

Dr Adeyemo said the visit becomes necessary since the upcoming farm estate is one of the byproducts of one of the company’s estates, The Pelican Brief which seeks to foster a self-sustaining economy.

He said that the farm estate is domiciled in the agricultural zone of the state and will be the first with government approved layout, adding that the anticipated Greenish Acres Farm Estate which had been subscribed to about 75 per cent as at present will increase from N3m to N3.5m per acre upon launch.

The Pelican Legal and Compliance officer, Temitope Akinremi underscored the importance of the tour and planned launch of Pelican Valley Farm Estate, saying it would ensure the company functions in a legal and ethical manner while meeting its business goals.

Akinremi noted that the estate has passed the “legality test” and is poised to foster the development and growth of the state at large.

Also, Director of Operations, Tpl. Ifeoluwa Daniel said: “The management’s visit to some of the operational farm estates by the Lagos State government was meant to draw from experience. This being the fact that we understudied the modern best practices in integrated farming in an urban setting for an eco-friendly and most importantly, sustainable environment.

“This to work and successfully materialise our mission to add value to the lifestyle of our clients in Pelican Brief estate to enable physical activeness, growing of wealth, tapping into the growing local food trend, the creation of edible landscapes, boost of local economy and promotion of healthy communities,” Daniel said.

On his part, the Pelican Valley’s Architect, Damilare Ogunlowo, pointed out that “the experience and ideas gathered from the visit will guide in the proper planning and design to achieve a sustainable and eco-friendly environment for the proposed Pelican Greenish Acres.”

