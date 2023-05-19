The Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, has charged students and young people to imbibe patience as a value, adding that with patience, they can get to the top.

Adeyemo stated this after he was conferred with the “Achiever of Scholar” award by the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students on the occasion of his birthday.

He noted that now that he’s getting recognition for his great performance from bodies he doesn’t know personally, he is now becoming a national and global brand.

He promised to partner with students’ bodies to initiate progammes and policies that can better the lot of Nigerian students.

The student’s body noted that the conferment of the award was in recognition of Adeyemo’s indelible contribution to students’ emancipation and uplifting of the youth, describing him as an icon of humanity.

They revealed that Adeyemo’s selfless service to humanity, positive contribution towards human capital development and empowerment endeared the students’ body to honour him.