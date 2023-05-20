Students of the multiple-award-winning PEFTI Film Institute have released an electrifying music video for their hit single “Kosowo”; executively produced by the school management.

The song details the many struggles and pains of the average Nigerian youth while giving hope for a brighter tomorrow based on hard work and persistence, and the entire project is produced by members of the PEFTI Family, as the song is performed by The Pencils Band, with a beat by Salt, while the music video is directed by Director A3 & IMO.

According to Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director, PEFTI, “As a creative institute, not only do we encourage our students to explore their creativity, we are also ready to support them in all ways to achieve their dreams. Kosowo is available on YouTube, Boom Play, Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, and other streaming services worldwide. Look out for more PEFTI Students’ projects coming very soon.”

PEFTI offers 2-year National Innovative Diploma courses in Film & Television Production, Performing & Media Arts, and Music Technology; as well as 3-month, and 6-month Professional Practical Training in Acting & Presentation, Makeup, Digital Photography, Cinematography, Film Editing, Music, and others; at two campuses: 5, Joy Avenue, Ajao Estate, off Airport Road, Lagos State; and 32, Oyo Road, Coca-Cola/Leventis Area, Ibadan, Oyo State.