Peculiarities of Gulder Ultimate Search 12 revealed

Can a woman win Gulder Ultimate Search? That has been the salient question Nigerians have always posed to the organisers of Gulder Ultimate Search, Nigeria’s foremost and longest-running reality television show. Perhaps the reason for this public concern could be due to the very harsh conditions where contestants are usually exposed to.

To some, even though it is basically a contest of brains and brawns, the mere physicality of the men most times puts the ladies at a disadvantage. While the answer to this famous question may not be answered at the moment as this year’s search is still ongoing, here are a few peculiarities about this year’s edition that has made conversations about the show trend.

One, for the first time ever in the 12 seasons of the show, a woman was chosen as host. Although her performance may mean different things to different people depending on whether you belong to the club of those who have pitched her against former hosts of the show who were no doubt, celebrated actors, before coming onto the show or the space generation who are wooed by the freshness and her numerous fans she has brought to the show. Toke Makinwa has made history as the first woman ever, to host the popular show.

Secondly, unlike in the past editions where contestants had to start their survival journey on the first day by seeking and gathering materials from around their immediate vicinity to make an abode for their stay, it is the first time on the popular show that contestants were provided building materials by the proverbial council of elders.

Thirdly, although viewers of the show may have heard or known that there was someone in charge of the different tasks, that person has always been anonymous, and his role sometimes combined by the host, on Gulder Ultimate Search 12, there is a taskmaster in the person of Kunle Remi, a former winner of the search.

Fourthly, It is the first time in the series that TV viewers have had to wait for seven days to watch the next episode as the show is now shown on TV every weekend, with repeat broadcasts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, unlike in the past editions where it was a daily broadcast.

Also, for the first time in the show, viewers have an opportunity of watching events in and around the jungle as they watch The Jungle Diary every Thursday. The Jungle Diary hosted by Toke Makinwa also brings back memories by showing interviews with former GUS contestants as they visit the current GUS camp location as well as take views of evicted contestants as they leave the Jungle.

Sixth: Discerning viewers of the show may have noticed a striking feature of the show this year when end credits are considered. For the first time too, the show is 100 per cent Nigerian as all production crew are indigenous professionals who have made their mark in the movie industry, unlike in the past editions where some production crew members were foreign experts.

Seven: While viewers were consigned to just enjoying the show on television, they are given a special role this year as they have an opportunity of voting in one of the evicted contestants to compete for the final prize at the end having earlier been given same opportunity to vote in one of the applicants to make up the 18 going into the jungle.

Eight: Are you still wondering where this year’s Gulder Ultimate Search is being held? Well, you may have to wait for a long time as organisers are not in a hurry to disclose the show location, unlike in past editions where such locations were celebrated especially for their huge tourism potentials.

