Peace Foundation unveils Aro Ajatakiri beauty pageant

A new wave of inspiration is set to sweep through Aro Ajatakiri as the Peace Foundation, led by Ireland-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Lady Peace Uchechi Okoro-Bergin, officially launched the Aro Ajatakiri Beauty Pageant 2025.

Designed to inspire confidence, celebrate culture, and empower the next generation of women, the pageant will be held on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Community Square in Aro Ajatakiri, with high-profile guests and government dignitaries expected in attendance.

Speaking on the motivation behind the initiative, Lady Peace—fondly known as the Oke-nwa of Aro Ajatakiri—described the event as “more than just glamour, but a celebration of natural beauty, resilience, and cultural pride.” She explained that the pageant was born from her desire to give young women a platform where they could be seen, embraced, and recognized for their uniqueness.

The contest, open to daughters of Aro Ajatakiri at home and abroad between ages 18 and 30, offers mouth-watering prizes: ₦1.5 million for the winner, ₦1 million for the first runner-up, and ₦500,000 for the second runner-up. Unlike conventional pageants, there are no restrictions on height, weight, or previous experience.

Beyond the glitz of fashion catwalks, cultural displays, and native language presentations, the event will also feature a guest lecture, awards, and a grand finale where one contestant will be crowned the inaugural Miss Aro Ajatakiri Queen 2025.

Lady Peace, who earned her chieftaincy title for her immense contributions to community development and support for the less privileged, said her vision is to “promote unity, empower women financially, and inspire them to break boundaries regardless of their beginnings.”

With anticipation building, the Aro Ajatakiri community is gearing up for a historic event that promises not only elegance but also a powerful message of empowerment and inclusivity.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

