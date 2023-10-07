The 2023 Peace Achievers International Award is set to honour notable Nigerians which include Sir Blessing Obomovo, KSC, Obinna Simon, Dubem Oguegbu, and Thompson Jeminat Temitope among others.

With the theme, “Sustainable Peace and Economic Growth in Africa”, the event organised by Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide comes up on October 21 at Abuja Continental Hotel, formerly Sheraton Hotels Abuja.

Organisers said it would be a significant improvement from previous editions as criteria for award conferment has been expanded to accommodate more Nigerians who have made significant contributions towards the country’s development.

Related Posts No Content Available

The founder of Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, speaking with newsmen in Abuja said awardees were painstakingly selected.

The organisation had earlier hosted the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa where the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan and others were honoured.

It has been at the forefront in promoting peace, education and community development in Africa.

Others to be honoured include Hadiza Abdulkadir Kango, Ms Safina Asibi Mohammed, Dr Huda Fadoul Abacha, Ekeleoma Nwakaego Chuku, Amina Mohammed, Benaxir Omar, Aisha Abubakar waziri, Thompson Jeminat Temitope, Nlemchukwu and Godswill Onyedikachi.

Also included are, Fatima Sulaiman, Mrs Olubunmi Saka Awotunde, Vindi Suleiman, Mr Ubon Udoh, Ummusalma Isiyaka Rabiu, Hon Dr Dubem Oguegbu, Princess Onyinyechi Ozoemelam, Racheal Itoro Udom and more.

Partners of the Award include American Management University USA, Chartered Institute of Leadership and Management, Option A Media, Alex Report, Leeds Diamond Limited, reaprite Limited, VYBZ Lounge, Sandralia hotel, Abuja Continental Hotel and others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE