PE Energy submits landmark engineering audit of oil & gas measurement systems to NUPRC

In what could best be described as a landmark milestone for Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas industry, PE Energy Limited, has completed and officially submitted the Engineering Audit Report on Upstream Measurement Equipment and Facilities in the Nigerian Oil & Gas Sector to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The Engineering Audit Report was presented by the Chairman, PANA Holdings/Group Chief Executive Officer, PE Energy Limited, Dr Daere Akobo, to the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe FNSE.

According to Dr Akobo, the historic audit was commissioned following the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in alignment with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda to enhance economic governance, revenue assurance, and sectoral transparency.

Akobo disclosed that the initiative was supported by the dedicated oversight of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokobiri and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. (Obongemem) Ekperikpe Ekpo.

“Special recognition is extended to the Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, FNSE, whose visionary leadership and commitment to reform enabled the successful execution of this national priority project. Under his stewardship, the Commission has demonstrated exceptional resolve in advancing Nigeria’s regulatory landscape in alignment with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Measurement Regulations 2023.

“We also commend the tireless efforts of the NUPRC technical team and directorates, whose professionalism and collaboration throughout the audit process were instrumental in delivering this outcome,” he said.

This submission marks the successful completion of Nigeria’s first-ever comprehensive engineering audit of its oil and gas measurement systems—a bold step toward ensuring hydrocarbon accountability, revenue assurance, and operational integrity.