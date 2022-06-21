PDP’s victory sure in 2023 despite losing Ekiti guber poll ― Abayomi Kuye

A former member of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee, Chief Taiwo Abayomi Kuye, has said that the party would win the 2023 general elections despite its performance in the Ekiti State governorship.

PDP governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Bisi Kolawole, came third in last Saturday’s poll, behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, who was declared winner, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) flagbearer, Mr Segun Oni, came second in the exercise.

Kuye, who spoke with newsmen in Lagos, said the outcome of the election should not be a yardstick to determine what would happen in the 2023 polls.

According to the party chieftain, the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State have what it takes to dethrone APC, come 2023, declaring that Nigerians would witness then a new PDP determined to reclaim the country.

“The Ekiti and Osun governorship elections are staggered elections and when you look at staggered elections, people put more energy unlike when we have general elections. So, more energy is being injected into staggered elections.

“But in 2023, you will see a new PDP very determined to reclaim the country as our candidate Atiku has promised. He has the experience and many Nigerians believe in his capacity to lead the country,” he said.

Speaking further, Kuye said the loss in the Ekiti State governorship election was not a surprise to him, noting that the party was not prepared for the exercise.





“The outcome of the election has no implication on the 2023 general elections because many members of our party saw the results coming.

“Even before the election, we knew that there is no PDP on the ground in the state to win the election. Yes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted an election in the state but PDP did not really participate in the election because that was the picture there.

“PDP was not prepared and we saw it coming. The candidate is relatively unknown to the Ekiti people, the preparations, the campaigns, the funding and everything showed that the party was not prepared. At every stage of preparations for that election, it was comatose,” the party chieftain stated.

