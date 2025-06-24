PDP’s 100th NEC: Ologunagba is on his own — Damagum

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, has denounced the media interaction held by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, regarding the 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

He said the views expressed by Ologunagba were entirely his own and did not represent those of the party.

Damagum stated this in a release made available to the media and maintained that the communication from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was a matter the party’s leadership was already prepared to handle administratively.

He regretted that the issue was taken to the public by the National Publicity Secretary without due authorisation from the party.

Damagum said, “My attention, as the Ag. National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been drawn to a recent press interactions and comments made by our National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, concerning the Party’s scheduled 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the purported position of the Party regarding communications from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Let me clearly and unequivocally state that the comment by Hon. Debo Ologunagba was made without the authority or approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party.

“Therefore, the comments were made prematurely and without due consultation, especially in light of the fact that a meeting has already been scheduled for Tuesday, 24th June 2025 between the party leaders, stakeholder, the Ag. National Chairman of PDP and the Chairman of INEC to address the concerns raised in the letter sent to our Party.

“It is shocking and unfortunate that such a sensitive matter was addressed publicly without recourse to establish internal processes or the leadership of the Party.

“In my capacity as the Ag. National Chairman, I wish to make it categorically clear that the views expressed by Hon. Ologunagba in that press interactions are entirely his personal opinions and do not represent the official position of the PDP.

“Regrettably, this is not the first time that Hon. Ologunagba has acted unilaterally, disregarding the collective decision-making structures of the Party.”

Damagum added that “while the Party remains committed to defending its internal autonomy and resisting undue interference from external forces, it must do so in a responsible and unified manner. Our strength lies in our unity, discipline, and adherence to due process.”

According to the Acting Chairman of the opposition, “The PDP remains committed to conducting its 100th NEC meeting in accordance with constitutional provisions and democratic norms.

“However, we will do so with collective consensus and proper coordination, not through the lens of personal posturing. We appreciate the support and vigilance of all party faithful and assure the public that the leadership of the PDP is fully engaged in resolving this matter responsibly and transparently,” Damagum said.

It would be recalled that Ologunagba had stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission cannot decide the agenda of a meeting for the party nor does it have the power to cancel her meetings.

He said such powers are reserved as the special prerogative of the party and its leadership, the NPS had said.

