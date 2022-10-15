PDP won’t conduct fresh primary in Ogun ― Chairman

The Ogun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has distanced itself from any purported primary election for aspirants of the party.

A statement by the chairman of the party, Honourable Sikirulai Ogundele said the National Working Committee of the party had said it would not do fresh primaries in the state.

Ogundele said the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the state capital, which nullified the primaries of the party had been appealed by PDP NWC.

“You will recall that the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party has appealed the judgments that nullified the primary elections of the party.

“This was contained in a press release by the NWC on October 4, 2022, and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Honourable Debo Ologunagba.

“Since the NWC has appealed the judgments, it could not have organised any purported primary election.

“Therefore, we urge all party faithful to remain calm and focused as we await the Appeal Court verdict,” Ogundele said.

