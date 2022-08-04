PDP will wrest power in 2023 ― Ayu

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said the party has set its sights to reclaim the Presidency and the states it lost during the last general elections.

Ayu stated this in Abuja, on Thursday, at the meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC) with former national publicity secretaries, zonal, state publicity secretaries and other stakeholders. The meeting of the publicity secretaries was held for the first time in eight years since the last in 2014.

He said the electoral victory of the PDP in the Abuja Area Council elections and the party’s triumph at the just concluded governorship election in Osun State have clearly shown that Nigerians are yearning for PDP to return to power in 2023.

While appreciating the contributions of the publicity secretaries through the media, Ayu said the PDP through its actions has shown that it is a party to be trusted by Nigerians.

“The preferred party that Nigerians want to take over power in Nigeria is the PDP. We know to control the heartland of the South-West, Osun and Oyo States.”

Details later…

