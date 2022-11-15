PDP will win all elections in Benue ― Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed assurance that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win overwhelmingly the 2023 general elections.

Ortom spoke on Tuesday during the flag-off of the re-election senatorial campaign of former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam in Adiktpo, headquarters of Kwande local government area of Benue State.

Ortom who was elated with the massive turnout of party supporters at the event said he was sure that the Benue North East would vote massively for PDP.

“I make bold to say that the Benue North West and Benue South senatorial districts are the strongholds of the PDP in the state.

“Come 2023 it will be PDP all the way. Our party will sweep all the positions,” Ortom assured.

He further assured that members of the party would continue to work together for the good of the state and PDP, stressing that he believed in the unity of purpose

Senator Suswam stated that it’s now difficult to snatch ballot boxes with the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System(BVAS) into the electoral system by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

He advised people against contemplating snatching ballot boxes saying it would be of no use to them.

He admonished politicians to rather concentrate their energy on canvassing support for the party right at the polling units.

Suswam said, “The era of the ballot box and other electoral materials snatching is over. If you snatch a ballot box you are wasting your time.

“All you need to do is to man your polling units with your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to ensure victory for our party.

He called on politicians to refrain from campaigns of acrimony and insults rather their campaigns should be issue-based.

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Mr Titus Uba who was represented by his running mate, Mr John Ngbede, advised the people to remain united and support the party, stating that it is the unity that would give the party victory at the poll.

