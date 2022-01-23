PDP will take over power from APC in Ogun in 2023 ― Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has submitted that his party will take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Ogun State in 2023.

Ayu said this while addressing party faithful at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, on Saturday that the ruling party had made life unbearable for Nigerians under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the time to vote out the party is near with some months to the 2023 general elections.

Ayu flanked by members of the National Working Committee former governors, senior members of the party and the leader of the party in the state, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and the state chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirullahi Ogundele and vowed to return to the state and mobilised for the party ahead of the general elections.

He said “I only came to greet my boss and our father, President Obasanjo. I didn’t know that all my people are here. I will come back to mobilise the people of Ogun State in every ward, in every Local Government because 2023 we shall produce a PDP governor in Ogun State…after which we shall produce a PDP president who will make things better for you.”

In his remarks, Adebutu, who is PDP governorship aspirant, reiterated his commitment to the development of Ogun State.

He said “I am sacrificing my comfort for you not because I need something to eat, but I want to create a better tomorrow for you. I will continue to sacrifice for you and I bring to you, this sacrifice and this solution. Let us be together. Do you agree with me?

In his remarks, the State Chairman of PDP, Sikirullahi Ogundele noted that PDP is well positioned to unseat the APC-led government in the state in 2023.

Ogundele said the state under Governor Dapo Abiodun has done “nothing to deserve reelection come 2023.”