PDP will soon be booted out by tribunal for stealing my mandate ― Oyetola

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday affirmed that the Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon be given a red card by the election petition tribunal for stealing his mandate in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

The governor who made this known at the inauguration of “Nigeria for BAT” in the state to canvass for masses’ votes in favour of Senator Bola Tinubu to win the coming general election, assured that his mind is not shaken in the bid to reclaim his mandate and maintained that, in no distance time, victorious songs would be sung by his party members and people of the state.

Represented at the programme by his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Honorable Sunday Akere, Oyetola stressed that “I did not lose the July 16 election but only lost in the counting of the votes.”

He said: “We did not lose an election in Osun but we lost the votes count and that is what everybody must know, we are at the tribunal and we are going to regain our mandate.”

Speaking on the APC presidential candidate, Oyetola expressed confidence that the party candidate would outsmart other contestants from other political parties in the contest.

While explaining that the inauguration of “Nigeria for BAT” in Osun is to canvass masses’ votes for the party presidential candidate in the coming election. “We are flagging off Nigeria for BAT here in Osogbo and also flagging off the campaign for APC nationwide to tell Nigeria and Nigerians not to lose hope on this nation.”

In his address, Nigeria for BAT the state coordinator for the group, Mr. George Adedeji, remarked that “vision for the group is to ensure votes of Nigerian masses in the 36 states of the federation and the 774 local government area, and FCT are canvassed for Tinubu.”





He added that their aim is also to mobilize the grassroots, promoting peace, unity and progress among the members.

“We are focusing on the grassroots, the unit-level, elections are won at the unit level, our unit level is very loaded that’s why we are called bottom loaded, with the people we have here today, comprising of local government exco and ward coordinators we have 1,500 people here we are much ready,” he said.