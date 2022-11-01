PDP will place Igbos properly in government ― Okowa

Delta State Governor and vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has assured that voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 will give an opportunity to Igbos in the North, in Nigeria and in Diaspora the opportunity to be in government.

This was even as he posited that the 2023 election is the time to make the right decision.

According to the PDP vice presidential candidate, the PDP government under Atiku Abubakar will ensure that the Igbos are properly placed in government.

Represented by the state governorship candidate Isa Ashiru, Okowa made the pledge during the award, and fundraising of the Igbo Community Welfare Association (ICWA) held in Kaduna.

Okowa noted that with Atiku as President in 2023, it is the surest way for the Igbos to become the next President of Nigeria.

He, therefore, solicited the unreserved support of all the Igbos worldwide for the actualization of the Atiku/Okowa presidency come 2023 for a united Nigeria.

He remarked that Atiku being an in-law to the Igbos has demonstrated his desire and likeness for the Igbos as he has always picked an Igbo person as his running mate whenever he gets a presidential ticket.

“I am also your son, hence support for Atiku is also support for potential Igbo presidency because the Igbos have always given their overwhelming support for the PDP and it is expected that 2023 will not be an exception.

“Atiku has always demonstrated that he will not be a regional President but one who will unify the country regardless of tribe, ethnicity or religion.

“2023 is the time of decision-making that will either make or mar us as a nation if we vote in the wrong direction, but voting Alhaji Abubakar Atiku will certainly be the best decision for a secured country,” he stressed.

Hon. Ashiru also used the opportunity to solicit the votes and support of the Igbos resident in Kaduna State, stressing that the Igbos has always been part of a PDP government in Kaduna State while assuring that he will have Igbos carried along accordingly when he emerge as Governor of Kaduna State in 2023.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE