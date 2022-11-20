PDP will ensure devolution of power to tackle insecurity if elected in 2023 ―​​ Okowa

The Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated that the PDP will ensure devolution of power that would guarantee state police to tackle insecurity in the country if elected in 2023.

Okowa, who stated that the insecurity in the country needs to be tackled head-on, said no nation can attain its desired progress and development in an atmosphere that is unsecured, adding that if states are given the power to have their own security architecture, it will go a long way in addressing security issues affecting the nation.

The PDP presidential running mate, who was in Jos Plateau State to unveil the Atiku Abubakar/Caleb Mutfwang campaign organization secretariat, disclosed that the party has the blueprint to take the country out of the woods.

He maintained that the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will bring to bear his blueprint, which encapsulates economic reform, education, infrastructure, agriculture, health, and job creation to address poverty and usher in growth and development in the country.

“The first step to addressing insecurity is to take action by identifying the root cause of the challenge.” Secondly, create jobs for the people because they are hungry, ensure there is food on their table, and educate them.

“We understand the issues of farmers and herders, and we’re going to sit down with all the persons concerned to avert such a reoccurrence. Taking that into consideration, there is a need for the devolution of power that Atiku Abubakar stands for, and that devolution of power is going to those states that are willing to create their own state police to be able to complement those at the federal level in safeguarding their states and making sure people go about their normal businesses without their lives being harassed.”

“We will pay special attention to education because we believe the education of our children is very key.” And we will do everything to promote the private sector and lead the industrial sector to growth so that they can employ our people.

“We will get Nigeria back on track, away from the maladministration of the APC government, because PDP is working.”

He charged the Atiku/Mutfwang campaign council to collectively work in unity by going to places, navigating, and canvassing for votes to deliver the PDP in 2023.

PDP governorship candidate in Plateau County, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, said he is optimistic and trusting in the people’s mandate as they are fully prepared to change the narrative of governance in the state.

He said it is time to take responsibility to deliver the Plateau and Nigeria to the PDP and protect the citizens from the excruciating pathologies the APC administration brought to the country.