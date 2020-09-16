PDP welcomes UK’s visa ban on election riggers, asset seizure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the decision of the United Kingdom to impose visa ban as well as the seizure of assets and property belonging to those involved in the undermining Nigeria’s electoral process, particularly ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

This comes after the party also praised the United States for taking similar action.

A statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday commended the United Kingdom for her quick response alongside the United States in the global bid to stop the unbridled electoral fraud being perpetrated by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their compromised INEC and security officials.

The PDP maintained: “With the emerging global action, our party reiterates our call to other countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, France, Spain, Canada as well as African countries and the ECOWAS member states to impose similar sanctions on these unscrupulous elements and their family members.

ALSO READ: Bauchi Emirate Council blames cholera outbreak on poor waste management

“Our party, being the genuine Pan Nigeria political platform standing with the Nigerian people, urges the world community to profile the election riggers and their agents in INEC and security agencies and ban their family members from benefiting from services from other countries of the world.

“On the Edo governorship election, those at the forefront of the undermining of our democratic process, including the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who was seen publicly directing thugs, cultists and killers as tigers and lions to invade polling units and unleash violence on election day, should be immediately profiled for sanctions.

“The same goes to the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredelo, who was publicly exposed by a self-confessed APC militant and former APC chairman in the state, Isaac Kekemeke, as being behind the violent attacks against our party in the state.

“On our own part, the PDP remains law-abiding but will never allow anybody to use any mean whatsoever, to manipulate the Edo and Ondo governorship election.

“Never! Not after the people of Edo state had manifestly expressed their resolve to re-elect our candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki and when the people of Ondo state have resolved to replace the failed Governor Akeredolu with our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede on September 19 and October 10 respectively.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE