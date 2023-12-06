On Wednesday, the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon. Ade Adetimehin, maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is a drowning political party using the APC to curry political relevance.

Adetimehin stated this while reacting to the claim of the PDP chairman in the state, Fatai Adams, that the APC chairman has been feeding the people wrong information over his defection to the ruling party.

Fatai had challenged the APC chairman to make available the names of members of the State Working Committee of the PDP who defected to the APC in recent times, saying those who defected to the APC had been returning to the PDP fold quietly.

The PDP chairman also said APC and its chairman, Adetimehin, have no respect for the rule of law, saying despite the court order stopping the inauguration of the caretaker committee LCDA in the state, the party failed to comply with the court order.

But Adetimehin described the recent noise from the PDP in the state as synonymous with the death gasps of a dying man who is at the end of his tethers; the PDP is a drowning party.

The Ondo APC chairman said, “I have noted the recent comments made by the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Fatai Adams, regarding me as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

“While I respect the right of every individual to express their opinions, it is imperative that I set the record straight and address the baseless allegations made by the drowning PDP against me and our party (APC)

“Firstly, it is important to clarify that Engr. Ade Adetimehin was not at the swearing-in of the caretaker committee, as claimed by the PDP Chairman.

“The swearing-in ceremony took place at the House of Assembly. Regrettably, the PDP Chairman has chosen to misrepresent the facts to discredit me and our party.”

Adetimehin stated further that “I, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, questioned the veracity of the PDP Chairman’s claim that members of the opposition party who decamped to the ruling APC are returning quietly.

“I called on Mr Adams to provide the names of these individuals who have supposedly returned. It is essential to substantiate such claims with concrete evidence rather than make sweeping statements without any factual basis.

“I also questioned why these alleged returnees would choose to come back quietly. If indeed there were individuals who had left the APC and decided to return, it is natural to expect that they would do so openly and proudly.

“The insinuation made by the PDP Chairman raises doubts about the credibility of his statements and suggests a lack of understanding regarding the dynamics and unity within our party, the APC.

“Contrary to Mr Adams’ assertions, the APC in the state remains a formidable force in Ondo State and beyond.

We are a party united under the able leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.”

He stated that the APC as a party remains a party to beat in any election in the state, saying, “Our ranks are unbreakable, and we stand together as a cohesive unit, working tirelessly for the betterment of our state and its people.

“I reiterate that the APC is the party to beat, both in Ondo State and at the national level. Our track record of achievements and the unwavering commitment of our members speak volumes about our strength and resilience.

“It is clear that the PDP Chairman has lost grip of his party, and his attempt to cast aspersions on me and our party is a desperate ploy to deflect attention from his own party’s shortcomings.

“I stand firm in my conviction that the APC is a united party, led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, and we remain committed to delivering on our promises to the people of Ondo State.

“I will not be deterred by baseless allegations or attempts to undermine my credibility. Together, we will continue to work towards the progress and prosperity of our state, leaving no room for disunity or disorganisation within our ranks.”

