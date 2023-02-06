The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to be mindful of the sufferings being experienced daily by Nigerians and take urgent measures to arrest the unbearable situation by ensuring adequate protection and effective monitoring of the cash distribution process.

Among other measures it said, the CBN should immediately provide dedicated Mobile Banks and Special Cash Points in areas of need, particularly in the markets and rural areas of our country.

The party requested a statement issued on Sunday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, saying: “Using such facilities to dispense low amounts in markets and rural areas will drastically reduce the pain and anguish being experienced by Nigerians at this time”.

The party accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, of being the mastermind of the current cash crunch in the country as it alleged that, along with other ruling party leaders, he is intercepting and hoarding the currency for selfish agenda.

It noted that the main opposition party is however saddened that the cash crunch had persisted due to the sabotage of “Corrupt APC leaders.”

The statement said the party is, therefore, disgusted by the hypocrisy being exhibited by the APC presidential candidate, “who, despite his alleged role in the cash scarcity is pointing accusing fingers at others and seeking to exploit the ugly situation to incite unsuspecting Nigerians with the view to disrupting the 2023 general elections.”

The PDP added: “Asiwaju Tinubu and his apologists in the APC are aware that he has no chance in the election and thus are devising all manner of shenanigans to overheat the polity, derail the electoral process and force an undemocratic situation upon our country.

“Nigerians now know the truth and hold Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC directly responsible for the anguish they have been subjected to in the face of this excruciating cash scarcity; another reason they will deal Tinubu a humiliating blow with their votes at the February 25, 2023, Presidential election.”

The PDP called on President Buhari to protect Nigerians by going after “these felonious APC leaders” as well as the saboteurs in the system who are reportedly working with the APC presidential campaign to mop up cash meant for distribution to our citizens.

The party expressed optimism that the hopelessness and anguish brought upon our nation by the APC administration will be a thing of the past when the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, assumes office as President come May 29, 2023.

The PDP decried the excruciating pain and distress being faced by Nigerians arising from their inability to access the new naira notes occasioned by the reported: “nefarious activities of corrupt APC leaders who are compromising the system to intercept and hoard the new banknotes for their selfish vote-buying plans ahead of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election.”





The statement said that Nigerians could recall “the widely-applauded patriotic intervention by Atiku Abubakar that led to the extension of the initial cash swap deadline; an accomplishment which not only demonstrates Atiku Abubakar’s commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians but also his experience, capacity and integrity to stand for the people and get the system to work for the public good.”

The PDP said it stands with Nigerians; the artisans, traders, drivers, “keke” and “okada” riders, labourers, food vendors, students and all hard-working citizens in this time of distress.

