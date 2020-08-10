PDP urges Buhari to ensure violent free elections in Edo, Ondo

Main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari should allow Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo without interference from security agencies.

The party in a statement issued last night and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement made available to the media in Abuja.

He said the world is watching how Nigeria would fare in these two elections especially when the election that brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power was free and fair devoid of electoral violence.

The statement reads: “Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that it is a sad commentary for President Muhammadu Buhari, who won an election on a free ballot in 2015 to contemplate or bemoan how he could have used security agencies to undermine the integrity of the electoral process in our country

“Nigerians are aware that in the 2019 presidential election, such despotic and oppressive tactics were deployed to circumvent the electoral process and the wishes of Nigerians

“As a party, the PDP hopes this is not foreplay of what the APC and Buhari Presidency is planning to exert in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections scheduled for September and October 2020 respectively

“Nigerians witnessed the overrunning of Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Bayelsa and Kano states by the APC using compromised security officials and thugs

“In Kogi State, a police helicopter was used to disperse the electorate, who were on the queue to perform their civic duties on Election Day

“Mrs Salome Abuh, a frontline woman leader of the PDP, was burnt to death by members of the APC in the Kogi State election. Till date, no member of Mr President’s party has been interrogated or arraigned for that murder

“Contrary to Mr President’s expressed concerns, Nigerians have never witnessed the level of electoral impunity seen under his administration

“Nigeria is standing before the global community on Edo and Ondo governorship elections and the President must advise his party to allow INEC to carry out its responsibilities without interferences.”

