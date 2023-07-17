The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State, on Monday, charged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to release an investigative report on allegations of vote buying and other electoral offences against Prince Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the March 18 governorship election.

While addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat, the State Chairman of the party, Hon Sikirullahi Ogundele, alleged that Abiodun and his party financially induced voters and equally perpetrated other electoral offences in the election.

Recall that the governorship candidate of PDP, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, had, through his lawyer, Ehi Uwaifor & Co, petitioned the Inspector General of Police to investigate the breach of the Electoral Act 2022, perpetuated by Governor Dapo Abiodun, Yemi Sanusi and APC.

