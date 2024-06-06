The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately arrest former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, over his action during the last gubernatorial election the state.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, who made the call during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, alleged that there had been an orchestrated attempt to ensure that Yunusa-Ari fled the country to avoid prosecution.

The party spokesman recalled that the former REC “brazenly attempted to subvert our nation’s constitutional democratic rule by trying to install an illegal government in Adamawa State in violation of Section 1(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

He added: “Nigerians can still remember how Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari on Sunday, April 16, 2023, recklessly attempted to override the Will of the people of Adamawa State in the Saturday, April 15, 2023 election by illegally declaring the candidate of the defeated All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner while collation of results was on-going.

“For emphasis, Section 1(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides; ‘The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed nor shall any person or group of persons take control of the government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.’

“The action of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari therefore amounted to a ‘civilian coup’ which tried to undermine the nation’s sovereignty, triggered serious crisis in Adamawa State and threatened national peace and security.

“You may also recall that since after his removal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the declaration of Governor Ahmed Fintiri at the end of collation as the lawful and duly elected Governor of Adamawa State, Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari has been on the run.

“However, time they say, does not run against the State in criminal matters. Such subversive conduct cannot go unpunished and our Party is determined to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

“Nigerians are invited to note that the High Court of Justice of Adamawa State, No. 9, Yola Division has issued a Warrant of Arrest of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari dated May 21, 2024, wherein it ordered the Inspector General of Police to apprehend and produce Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari to appear before it to answer to the charges preferred against him.

“The said Order of Court was received at the Office of the Inspector General of Police on May 23, 2024.”

According to Ologunagba, the delay in the prompt and diligent prosecution of Yunusa-Ari for “his alleged criminal conduct constitutes a clear and present danger to our Democracy and the Rule of Law that nobody is above the law.”

“The failure of the Nigerian police so far to apprehend and bring Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari to justice is capable of creating a bad precedence and encouraging other public officers to act with impunity, behaving as if there are no consequences for acts contrary to law and their Oath of Office,” he stated.

The PDP therefore charged the Inspector General of Police to, in compliance with the Order of the Court, immediately fish out, arrest and bring Yunusa-Ari before the court for prosecution.

“This is especially as there are allegations and apprehension in the public space that Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari has perfected plans to escape from the country and evade trial,” he added.

The PDP insisted that “Yunusa-Ari must be made to face the full wrath of the law for his assault against our democracy.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had filed a six-count charge against Ari at the Adamawa State High Court, and the trial was scheduled to begin on July 12, 2023.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE